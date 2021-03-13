LANSING – The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunities announced approximately $ 1.5 million of government funding to assist adults over the age of 23 with high school diplomas and placement in professional training programs.

The six recipients of the Michigan Adult Education 23+ Grants are Belding Adult Education ($ 50,000); Graduation Alliance ($ 791,000); Orchard View Adult Education ($ 216,500); Plainwell Community Schools ($ 92,500); Romulus Adult Education ($ 50,000); and Sparta Area Schools Adult Education ($ 300,000).

Each of the scholarship holders offer a range of services to adult learners in Michigan who are 23 years or older, including early school leaving services, academic admission reviews, and integrated learning plans. They will also offer corrective courses, employability skills development and course catalogs that include access to all graduation requirements.

“The data is very clear – the more you learn, the more you earn,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, LEO director for the Department of Employment and Training. “This funding will help adults over the age of 23 receive the services and resources they need to earn a high school diploma or equivalent – and guide them on a path to career success that opens up new opportunities for financial stability and personal Creates fulfillment. “

The programs that receive grants are also required to provide these adult learners with access to a solid framework of support, including technology, social support, and accredited academic support.

Adults without a high school diploma are asked to contact the nearest adult education provider. The Adult Education Services Locator, which allows visitors to search for a variety of services nearby by entering their city or zip code, is available at Michigan.gov/LearnMoreEarnMore.

Improving access to adult education supports efforts by the state to learn more, to earn more, in order to give adults the opportunity to improve their educational skills – especially math, reading and / or writing – to get a college degree, or better still, English to speak. A better educated workforce benefits Michigan workers, employers, and communities.

Expanding access to adult education is also in line with Michigan’s goal of increasing the number of working-age adults with a qualification or college degree to 60 percent by 2030.

For more information about adult education programs in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/LearnMoreEarnMore.