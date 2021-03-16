Free adult education courses are offered in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough thanks to £ 1 million funding from the Department of Education.

The investment is aimed at individuals aged 24 and over who are completing a Level 3 course, which is considered the equivalent of an A-Level qualification.

Funding has been received from the Combined Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Authority and over 400 courses are offered in 20 different subject areas.

Mayor James Palmer said, “I have always felt that I wanted to increase the number of residents qualified to Level 3, as we know there is a strong correlation between Level 3 skills, productivity and social mobility.

“The gains for a level 3 qualification correspond to a 20 percent increase in average wages and a 14 percent increase in employment prospects.

“This funding will allow us to accelerate the deployment of Level 3 across the region, particularly in the growth sectors of our economy, which will help us rebuild after the pandemic.”

James Palmer, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Individuals aged 24 and over must either finance themselves, take out an Advanced Learner Loan to finance their learning, or finance their learning through sponsorship from the employer.

In Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, the proportion of residents who qualify for Level 3 is 60.1 percent above the national average, compared with 58.5 percent domestically.

While the region as a whole is above the national average, Fenland and Peterborough are below.

In Fenland in particular, 45 percent of residents are qualified for level 3.

Mayor Palmer added, “The key to that [delivery of Level 3 courses] In this way, we target the funding of disadvantaged areas and provide incentives for universities and providers to work with communities that need the most support.

“We want to make sure that people have the skills they need to reach their potential everywhere in the region.”

Level 3 topics identified by the government as beneficial to the economy include: accounting and finance, agriculture, construction, engineering, health and welfare, ICT, manufacturing technologies, medicine and dentistry, nursing, and storage and distribution.