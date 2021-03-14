TUCSON (KVOA) – Pima Community College Adult Education for College and Careers will hold its 20th Annual Honor Society Adult Education Induction Ceremony virtually at 3:30 p.m. on March 10, PCC said in a press release on Monday.

Ten students are inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society and recognized for their achievements by a representative from the Office of US Representative Raúl Grijalva.

The 10 initiates are:

Amina Muktar Anfal Hasan Hussein Antonia Molina Grijalva Cornell Elem Frohar Akbary Jean-Claude Niyongabo Luis Davila-Lara Norma Alicia Velasco Samer Altoqa Vanessa Valenzuela

For over 50 years, PCC said PCC Adult Basic Education for College and Careers has played a vital role in promoting adult literacy in the community. Each year, 4,000-5,000 adult students are expected to improve their basic reading, writing and math skills, improve their English, graduate from high school, and prepare for college and careers.