15 Vampire Diaries Questions We Nonetheless Want Answered – E! On-line

Ten years in the past as we speak, the enduring “Masquerade” episode of Vampire Diaries aired.

It was definitely one of many defining episodes of the season, maybe even the series as an entire.

As followers will recall, “Masquerade” confirmed Tyler (Michael Trevino) triggering the werewolf curse, Katherine (Nina Dobrev) being trapped within the tomb and Elena (once more, Nina Dobrev) breaking apart with Stefan (Paul Wesley) for the primary—however not the final—time. It set the stage for the seasons to return and, extra importantly, cemented fan hatred for Katherine.

However the introduction of Katherine’s tomb, werewolves and Stefan and Elena’s on-again, off-again relationship solely created extra questions for viewers. Particularly, what the f–k is happening?

Who would’ve predicted that there can be six extra seasons of actually outlandish, magical antics? To not overlook, the creation of two spin-off reveals, The Originals and Legacies.

And whereas it is easy to like the present itself—in spite of everything, who would not love a great debate arguing the deserves of Workforce Stefan or Workforce Damon (Ian Somerhalder)—the unanswered questions proceed to hang-out us.