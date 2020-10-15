18 Hours of Questions, Few Solutions: What We Discovered About Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON — Over two lengthy days of questioning at her confirmation hearings this week, Choose Amy Coney Barrett took a very rigorous method to the technique utilized by all fashionable Supreme Court docket nominees: avoiding saying anything about points that might flip into courtroom circumstances and nearly nothing about circumstances that courts have already determined.

She wouldn’t say whether or not separating youngsters from their dad and mom to discourage immigration was mistaken, whether or not President Trump can delay the election or pardon himself, and even, in a sequence of significantly notable responses, whether or not local weather change is actual. Nor would she say whether or not a bunch of Supreme Court docket selections, together with ones on abortion and homosexual rights, had been ripe for reconsideration.

“Although previous nominees have additionally prevented answering a number of the senators’ questions, Barrett took this to a complete new stage,” mentioned Paul M. Collins Jr., a political scientist on the College of Massachusetts, Amherst. “Having studied how forthcoming nominees have been since public affirmation hearings at which nominees testified started in 1939, I feel Barrett will rank as among the many least responsive nominees in American historical past.”

With solely minor stumbles, Choose Barrett confirmed the positive command of the regulation one would anticipate from somebody who has spent the majority of her profession instructing it. Her demeanor, by turns affected person and prickly, was that of a professor unfortunate sufficient to search out herself instructing a seminar to a very dim set of scholars.