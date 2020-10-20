18 Secrets and techniques About Now and Then Revealed – E! On-line

All for one. And one for all.

25 years in the past, one of the crucial definitive films about feminine friendship made its field workplace debut: Now and Then. Sure, you actually are that previous, and no, it is not bizarre that you simply instantly wish to cease what you’re doing to observe it.

The approaching-of-age story centered on 4 mates—performed by Gaby Hoffmann, Christina Ricci, Thora Birch and Ashleigh Aston Moore–experiencing love, loss and rising up in the summertime of 1970. And the movie, directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, was additionally star-studded, with Demi Moore, Rosie O’Donnell, Melanie Griffith and Rita Wilson taking part in the characters as adults returning to their hometown. Who says you possibly can’t go dwelling?

Again in 2015, producers Suzanne and Jennifer Todd, author Marlene King (who went on to run a bit present you’ll have heard of known as Fairly Little Liars), and stars Thora Birch (Teeny!) and Devon Sawa (Scott Wormer!) revealed juicy behind-the-scenes secrets and techniques at a twentieth anniversary screening. They spilled all the small print on casting shake-ups, romantic on-set bets and a lot extra.