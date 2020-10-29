19 Youngsters and Past: A Full Information to the Sprawling Duggar Household – E! On-line

Josh Duggar (m. Anna Keller)

Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest little one, Josh, was born on March 3, 1988. After being home-schooled (because the Duggars would do with all of their youngsters) he too turned a conservative activist, campaigning for the Household Council. He stepped down after old police records surfaced in 2015 revealing that he had been accused of molesting a number of women, including his sisters Jessa and Jill, when he was a teen.

Jessa fervently caught up for her brother in a sit-down with Fox News in June 2015, insisting that the worst names folks had been calling Josh had been “so overboard and a lie, actually. I imply folks get mad at me for saying that, however I can say this as a result of I used to be one of many victims.”

His spouse additionally caught by him, together with after he admitted to being unfaithful. When he checked right into a remedy heart in 2016, his dad and mom referred to as it “a vital first step in recovering and therapeutic.”

They had been dad and mom of three kids—daughter Mackynzie (Oct. 8, 2009) and sons Michael (June 15, 2011) and Marcus (June 2, 2013)—when the scandal broke, and Anna gave beginning to their fourth little one, Meredith, on July 16, 2015, the identical day TLC formally canceled 19 Youngsters. Their fifth little one, son Mason Garett, was born Sept. 12, 2017, and their youngest, daughter Maryella Hope, arrived Nov. 27, 2019.

Anna, who appeared on Counting On with out her husband, marked their twelfth anniversary on Sept. 26, writing on Instagram, “12 years in the past immediately we mentioned, ‘I do!’ I am so grateful fo