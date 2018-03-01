For PTSD, Marijuana or Cannabis use

Dec 4

What is post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)?

The National Institute of Mental Health declares that post-traumatic disorder is a result of "exposure to a potentially stressful event that is not the usual stressor." It can result from the threat of violence from personal or military, or natural or man-made disasters. According to the Institute individuals suffering from PTSD might experience persistent, frightening thoughts, memories, or dissociated feelings. They may also experience issues with sleep, numbness, or numbness.







PTSD symptoms can manifest as soon as three months following a stressful experience, however, they can also show up years later. The symptoms must last at least one month and be severe enough to disrupt relationships, jobs, and daily life. There are four elements that are the basis for the criteria for a PTSD diagnosis:







At least one re-experiencing-related symptom should be present

Flashbacks--reliving the experience time and time again, triggering a racing heart or profuse sweating is a typical sign of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Unfavorable dreams

Suspicious thoughts

Marijuana is the result of the Cannabis sativa (or Cannabis sativa) plant. Certain people utilize cannabis or marijuana to manage their PTSD symptoms.

Recent research suggests that cannabis can reduce amygdala activity. This is the area of the brain responsible for the response of fear to threats. Forbes magazine reported this in a Forbes magazine article. A different study suggested that looking into the process that obtaining a medical card in Missouri and then analyzing marijuana, a chemical substance contained in the plant, can aid in the removal of painful memories linked to PTSD.

Do you think there is a connection between marijuana and PTSD?

People who suffer from PTSD say that cannabis has decreased their symptoms by nearly half in the short term.

Many find marijuana can help them fall asleep and remain asleep. This may help ease sleep-related issues. Long-term use of marijuana to treat sleep problems has been shown to be connected to sleep-related PTSD. It also showed that sleep disturbances might either contribute to or even exacerbate the effects of drug abuse.

While marijuana can temporarily relieve certain symptoms of PTSD however the underlying issue is still present. The use of drugs, specifically marijuana abuse, is often employed to treat anxiety, sadness, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). But, after the effects of alcohol have worn off, symptoms can return and become more severe.

The reason why self-medication is only a Band-Aid

Many people use marijuana for self-medicating their depression, anxiety, and symptoms of PTSD. It is possible to use marijuana to control negative emotions, such as anger or reduce chronic stress. Many more people now are able to access cannabis and THC-containing products as a result of the legalization of medical marijuana.

When they stop using marijuana regular users report being upset, feeling moody and sleep problems, experiencing reduced appetite, marijuana cravings as well as restlessness, and other bodily discomforts.

The possibility of addiction may be caused by self-medicating by using cannabis or marijuana. The use of marijuana for PTSD could result in the use of other drugs like alcohol or other opioids. The use of marijuana by those suffering from PTSD can cause issues with their family, employment, school, and other obligations, in addition to making it difficult to do daily tasks.

Missouri dispensaries

Missouri license renewal

how to get growers license in Missouri

digital medical card

420ID

10646 Baptist Church Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128

(800) 478-1984



