Understanding the Warning Signs of Trauma

Trauma is the direct result of stressful events that occur suddenly in life. Whenever you experience trauma, it can upset your emotions, leaving you struggling with negative feelings. Although trauma is inevitable, knowing the common signs will help you find treatment at the proper time.

Discover the common signs you may be experiencing emotional or psychological trauma.

Physical Signs of Trauma

Insomnia (lack of sleep) is a common physical evidence of trauma, usually triggered by events such as chronic illnesses, severe accidents, or the death of a close relative.

Other physical signs of trauma include;

Muscle tension.

Aches and pains.

Fatigue.

Nightmares.

Racing heartbeats.

Emotional Signs of Trauma

Emotional signs relate to the thoughts and feelings you experience following a traumatic event. Common emotional symptoms include: anxiety, fear, sadness, or hopelessness.

Trauma may also trigger shock, mood swings, and irritability symptoms, depending on what you’re experiencing.

Although you can handle some emotional symptoms without therapy, others like anger outbursts, can have far-reaching effects.

It is advisable to recognize the triggers of negative emotions, then develop coping mechanisms to deal with future episodes of trauma.

Mental Signs of Trauma

Acute trauma can have far-reaching effects on your mental function and affect your ability to make the proper choices. For instance, if you're involved in a tragic accident, it may trigger undesirable flashbacks many years after the occurrence. A flashback often causes nightmares or horrific dreams about the event.

Avoidance behavior is yet another mental sign of trauma. The downside of avoidance behavior is that it makes you want to avoid any event relating to a past negative occurrence. Avoidance behavior can be mild or intense, depending on your circumstances.

Mental signs of trauma may vary among different individuals. Sometimes, you may notice the signs immediately after the tragic event or a few weeks after the negative occurrence. On the other hand, you may not experience such symptoms at all.

Regardless of the intensity of your symptoms, you can find relief in intensive trauma therapy.

