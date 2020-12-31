21 Savage Recollects T.I. Turning Him Down For $1 Million Report Deal

In a current episode of the ExpediTIously Podcast T.I. and 21 Savage spoke concerning the latter’s rise and a file deal that by no means occurred.

When 21 Savage first got here into the music trade and was making an attempt to showcase his abilities, he approached T.I. for a $1 million file deal.

However T.I. rejected the deal; he felt 21 Savage could be significantly better off if he remained impartial.

“I had the identical dialog with (Younger) Thug,” T.I. mentioned.. “If I offer you a $1 million, I will take 10 instances as a lot as a result of that is simply the way in which the sport goes. If you wish to preserve possession of your artwork and fairness in your artwork, it’s worthwhile to undergo these powerful instances to start with.”