As society has evolved, so has education. To meet the changing needs of our world, an explosion in online education has focused on adult education. Adult education covers a wide range of topics as many adult learners strive to improve their lives through professional development or career changes (Mace and Bacon 2019). For careers that require hands-on work and interaction with customers, for example, online education presents a unique challenge for training adult learners. Therefore, in order to reach these students, it is important to understand appropriate educational models in an online format (Diep et al. 2019). As society changes to offer more online learning opportunities, the education sector must keep pace with these changes and use these strategies to provide the best education possible to new and long-time professionals. When teaching online courses, you should employ evidence-based strategies to increase the engagement, satisfaction, and understanding of your students of all ages. The following five tips were developed from research aimed at converting live courses into effective online or blended learning courses.

Tip 1: Choose assignments that create a connection between students

Research shows that a social connection between students and between students and their instructor remains important for engagement even when the course is hosted online (Arghode, Brieger and McLean 2017, Yarbrough 2018, Diep et al. 2019). A focus on application requires students to think through, describe, and then discuss certain topics thoughtfully and respectfully, while researching to support their point of view.

How can you implement it?

Discussion forums: Your learning management system may support discussion forums. If not, these can be created using a shared document or other free online discussion platform.

Question of the week: On the online class forum (from the suggestion above), create a weekly question to apply the concepts to this week’s class (e.g., “How would you change the X exercise for someone with X pain?” ).

Social media: Ask students to host private or public videos on social media and invite other classmates to participate and provide feedback.

Be available: Provide regular “office hours” via videoconferencing so students can “stop by” and ask a question or hang out with their classmates. This time can also be used to form a virtual study group in which the students work together and you as the trainer offer support, clarification and guidance.

Tip 2: create different learning modes for different learning styles

Providing a variety of learning methods can help students better store information and have more fun on their courses (Klement 2014, Keogh, Gowthorp and McLean 2017, Alsaadat 2018). This will result in a more engaging class and an improved experience for everyone involved.

How can you implement it?

Get creative: When working with students studying kinesthetically and / or visually, encourage them to study the material by drawing their own pictures or schemes of difficult concepts. An example assignment could ask students to sketch their own “muscle man” and to identify the primary muscle groups.

Collaborate: Auditory and verbal learners benefit from a learning group environment where they can ask and answer questions with their peers. Make this study group easier to form by asking interested students to provide their contact information in a shared document. Then email the group to make sure they are connecting for the first time and let them take over from there.

Tip 3: Enable problem-based learning

It has been shown that the inclusion of problem-based learning, scenarios or case study examples improves understanding (Decelle 2016, Hagen and Park 2016). By providing problem-based learning opportunities, you will help your students prepare for their future professional roles.

How can you implement it?

Choose your own adventure: Assign (or even better, have a client created) each student to work with for the duration of the course. Maybe it’s a fictional character, or maybe it’s a different classmate who fits in with a population group they’d like to work with in the future. For the entire duration of the course, create assignments that match the customer profiles created by the students. Also, periodically introduce a new element into the scenario that prompts students to change their approach (for example, “Your client just called to let you know he was diagnosed with X. What are your next steps?” ? “Or” Your client fell and broke his foot. How is your training programming changed? “).

Tip 4: Use blended learning to ensure maximum interaction and engagement

Blended learning – a curriculum that includes both synchronous and asynchronous coursework – can save time and provide a positive and engaging learning environment. This teaching method works regardless of whether you meet in person or online (Gagnon et al. 2013, Rasheed, Kamsim and Abdullah 2019).

How can you implement it?

Think ahead: Blended learning can be implemented by assigning reading and project work before the class meets. During class time, students should be prepared to discuss their project work and / or questions from reading assignments. By using the breakout room functionality available in many video conferencing systems, you can divide the class into small discussion groups to practice applied skills such as cueing, demonstrations, and coaching skills.

Combine forces: Use group discussions or questions to start your time together. This ensures that students are motivated to complete the preparatory work and creates an engaging online environment. If your system allows, you can assign a pop quiz and then ask students to work the quiz or scenario together in small groups.

Tip 5: Allow autonomy and self-control

Research shows that adult learners long for the ability to make their own decisions and find their own way in their education (Murad et al. 2010, Arghode, Brieger and McLean 2017). This requires that you specify options throughout the course.

How can you implement it?

Student becomes teacher: Allow students to select a topic to briefly teach a small class group or the entire class (e.g., John likes to really enjoy the anatomy and presents the muscle names to the class with a mnemonic device he creates).

­Keep an eye on the future: Assign a final project to choose from, or you may want to allow students to create their own assignments, creating a sense of ownership. The task should be based on their future role, which will help them to have more fun learning and learn more in the future (e.g., “Design an exercise program for your ideal client in the environment in which you will work in the future see”).

Online classes provide an opportunity for growth and exploration in how to conduct your course. Be creative and intentional and ready to learn as you move on to teaching online. Think about how to translate the passion and excitement you express while teaching in a classroom into a virtual environment. By implementing these evidence-based practices, you can engage and inspire your students from anywhere in the world!

Jacqueline Crockford, MS, is Senior Product Manager at the American Council on Exercise (ACE). Crockford is currently a PhD student at California University of Pennsylvania. His research focus is online adult education strategies, especially for practical professions such as personal trainers. She has been an active professional in the fitness industry for almost 20 years and switched to training in 2009. As a spokesperson and educator for ACE, Jacque has been featured in several publications, including the LA Times, New York Post, Health, USA Triathlon, FORM, and Women’s Health.

