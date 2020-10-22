50 Cent Cozies Up To GF Cuban Hyperlink After Backlash For Supporting Trump

50 Cent and Cuban Hyperlink took their romance to the purple carpet on Oct. 21, for a dinner occasion in New York Metropolis. The couple cozied as much as cameras simply in the future after his assist for Donald Trump bought him in hassle with ex, Chelsea Handler!

50 Cent (neé Curtis Jackson III) and girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Hyperlink” Haines loved an evening out in New York Metropolis on Wednesday. The Power actor, 45, and the health skilled stepped out for a Haute Residing and Watches Of Switzerland occasion, the place 50 was the visitor of honor. The rapper, who’s the quilt star of Haute Residing‘s August 2020 (New York) concern, attended a dinner together with his girlfriend to rejoice the consideration.

50 was dressed to impress in a full beige go well with with white criss cross stripes and a button-up vest. He wore black gown sneakers with a gold diamond strap throughout the toe. The producer’s black tie matched Cuban Hyperlink’s all-black look, which included a plunging leather-based tank and matching high-waist pants. She stepped out in a pair of open-toe stilettos with bedazzled heels.

The couple’s public look got here after 50 Cent’s political posts on social media landed him on the cover of the New York Post. The rapper confronted backlash this week after declaring his support for President Donald Trump whereas discussing former Vice President Joe Biden‘s proposed tax plan for New York Metropolis.

The drama started on October 19, when 50 shared a photograph from a information broadcast on Instagram that confirmed the charges at which sure areas could be taxed underneath Biden’s proposed plan. The picture confirmed New York state (58%) and the rapper’s present residence, New York Metropolis (62%).

“WHAT THE F–Okay! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “F–Okay NEW YORK The KNICKS by no means win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black folks 62% are you out of ya f–king thoughts,” he continued. In a separate submit on Twitter, 50 wrote, “Yeah, i don’t wish to be 20 cent. 62% is a really, very dangerous concept. I don’t prefer it!”

His feedback weren’t acquired nicely by ex girlfriend Chelsea Handler, who 50’s had an excellent friendship with by way of the years, even after their transient fling round 2010.

“You was my favourite ex-boyfriend,” Chelsea, a Biden supporter, replied to 50’s tweet on the identical day he shared it. The rapper has since replied and pleaded with the comic to not let politics get in the best way of their relationship.

“[Sic] Oh my God that is affecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I like ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us woman,” 50 wrote alongside a display screen seize that confirmed Chelsea’s remark underneath his unique submit.

The backwards and forwards continued with Chelsea’s most up-to-date reply on October 21, “Hey f*cker! I’ll pay your taxes in trade for you coming to your senses. Fortunately! Black lives Matter,” she wrote, reminding her ex, “That’s you, f*cker! Bear in mind?” Mr. Jackson, you’re up!