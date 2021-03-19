Play with your friends, with beer!

When you’re an adult, that competitive itch is tough at times. Sure, you can play video games with teenagers online or try to outsmart Shirley in accounting for that promotion, but there are easier and more socially acceptable ways to go for victory. Even better, killing two birds with one stone by competing with your friends or even pitting them against them is even better.

Here are some options:

Bowling leagues

There is nothing more sociable than meeting in a place that has competition, bar food, cold beer and throws a heavy weight on an oiled piece of wood. Local bowling alleys offer a wide range of leagues for all skill levels. Levels, ages and and the urge to compete. You can then go to the arcade to get the high score for Galaga.

Sarasota Lanes: 2250 Fruitville Road, Sarasota; 941-955-7629; sarasotalanes.com. AMF Venice Lanes: 1100 US 41 Bypass, Venice; 941-484-0666; amf.com. AMF Gulf Gate Lanes: 7221 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-921-4447; amf.com. AMF Bradenton Lanes: 4208 Cortez Road W., Bradenton; 941-758-8838; amf.com.

Cards against humanity at McCurdy

Cards Against Humanity is an adult-only game, a “horrible people party game” that has become a real cultural phenomenon. One person plays a card with a question, then the other players choose one of their own cards and choose the most appropriate, funniest, or most disgusting answer. The best answer wins and with answers like “A pool full of children’s tears”. or “The moist, demanding abyss of his mouth” or “White privilege”, the “best” answer is usually that which causes the most shock or the greatest laugh. The final qualifying tournament for McCurdy’s summer competition will be on September 27th. The championship on October 11th offers prizes valued at over $ 1,500. It costs $ 25 for each team of 4 to 6 people with a minimum of one drink.

7 p.m. September 27; McCurdy’s Comedy Theater, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 941-925-3869; mccurdyscomedy.com

Dark side

Dark Side is Sarasota’s temple to comics and games. On the shelves, you’ll find the latest editions of superhero books, graphic novels, board games, role-playing games, war games, and more. Even better, Dark Side has a huge play area with tables and chairs, with a whole wall of shelves dedicated to open games that you can play anytime. If you’d like a little guide or need a few people to fill out a game, head to the store’s open-board gaming events on Monday and Thursday evenings.

The Dark Side, 935 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota; 941-363-0840; darksidecomics.com

Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza

Throwing a marker over cards after someone plucks a ping pong ball labeled with numbers and letters out of a large spinning barrel can certainly be fun, especially with prizes for the random winners, but when you have Beneva Fruitville and friends watching the show conduct, exhilaration and excitement are pretty much a guarantee. Fruitville Mixes show melodies, bawdy humor and cut observations about the players into a melange that is in equal parts show, play and experience. You can also win something if you dare! You can play Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza at McCurdy’s on Sundays.

Sunday 8 p.m. McCurdy’s Comedy Theater, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; 941-925-3869; mccurdyscomedy.com

Escape rooms

Sarasota captured the phenomenon of the escape room last year. Three different locations offer a variety of puzzling experiences. The concept is simple: you and your friends are locked in a room full of puzzles and challenges, subtle clues, and hidden keys. Getting out of the car requires speed, teamwork, and wisdom if you want to leave the room before the one hour time limit has expired. Each spot offers different topics, from “Corporate Spy” to “The Mad Hatter” to “The Cabin in the Woods”, so you can try a different spot every week depending on your mood.

Escape Reality Games: 6250 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; 941-806-5858; escaperealitygames.com. Escape Countdown: 6525 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-202-5288; Escapecountdown.com. Sarasota Escape Room: 6526 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-266-9247; escaperoomsarasota.com.

poker

Sure, the national poker craze has run its course, but now that it’s no longer a fad it’s easier to find a seat at the tables in the One Eyed Jacks Poker Room in the Sarasota Kennel Club. The room features tables of Texas Hold’em, Omaha, 7-Card and others, a variety of bets and limits ranging from young poker whizzes who have cut their teeth at quasi-legal online games to illegible oldsters, who have perfected their poker faces for decades are pre-loaded. If you want to live your own World Series of Poker fantasy, there are also daily tournaments with buy-ins as low as $ 45.

One Eyed Jacks Poker Room at the Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota; 941-355-7744; skcpoker.com

Sarasota Pool League

The American Cue Sports-approved Sarasota Pool League brings together teams of at least five players for weekly league nights that alternate between a number of local bars and pool halls. SPL runs both 8-ball and 9-ball leagues and it doesn’t matter how well you shoot – the teams are handicapped to level the field.

Sarasota Pool League; sarasotapoolleague.com

useful information

Quiz nights are held in many bars, and depending on your point of view, they serve several purposes. For some, it’s an excuse to hang out with friends at a bar at a set time each week, a standing appointment to spend time having fun, drinking, and eating. For others, it scratches the competitive itch, which is often difficult to achieve. For most, it’s a bit of both. There are popular trivia leagues everywhere, including notable ones at Gecko’s locations, Growler’s Pub, and Mr. Beery’s. The next time you order a pint, ask at your favorite bar.