90210 Director Has a Idea About Jessica Alba’s No Eye Contact Declare – E! On-line

Director Joel Feigenbaum is not satisfied that Jessica Alba‘s interpretation of a sure rule she heard about on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 is fully correct.

Whereas competing on Complex’s Hot Ones earlier this month, the L.A.’s Most interesting star revealed that she was banned from looking directly at the stars of the favored collection throughout her season eight visitor arc.

“On the set of 90210, I could not even make eye contact with any of the solid members, which was actually unusual while you’re making an attempt to do a scene with them,” Jessica, who performed pregnant teen Leanne, revealed within the Oct. 1 episode. “It was like, ‘You are not allowed to make eye contact with any one of many solid members otherwise you’ll be thrown off the set.'”

Joel, who directed each of Jessica’s episodes, shared within the Oct. 12 episode of the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast that he believes somebody was seemingly joking round along with her once they advised her that “rule.”