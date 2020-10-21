94-Yr-Outdated Girl Travels Over 600 Miles To Vote

Mildred Madison, 94, wasn’t about to let anybody suppress her vote.

The Michigan resident told CNN that she didn’t obtain her absentee poll, so she determined to vote early and in individual. To take action, she needed to journey greater than 600 miles — 300 every method — so as to solid her poll.

Madison, who lives in Detroit, has been staying together with her son, Julian, in Zion, Illinois since September of final 12 months, when her well being started to fail. As soon as the coronavirus pandemic started early this 12 months, she determined to stay together with her son. On this circumstance, Madison had requested her poll to be despatched to Illinois, however when it didn’t come, she wished to verify she’d have the ability to vote earlier than time was up.

“I mentioned I had higher return to Detroit and ensure that I vote,” Madison advised CNN Monday (October 19). “I am glad I did as a result of I have never seen a poll but.”

CNN reviews that they reached out to the Detroit Division of elections however has not but heard again.

In Michigan, greater than 1.3 million folks have already solid their votes, based on Catalist information.

There’s nonetheless an opportunity Madison’s poll could present up within the mail, nevertheless she did not need to take any probabilities.

Madison and her son left for Detroit at round 6:30 a.m. on October 12 and made it to Detroit’s Metropolis Corridor simply earlier than midday. The drive is roughly 330 miles every method, and so they did all of it in at some point.

“At the least I made it,” Madison mentioned whereas laughing, based on CNN. “I made it and voted for the folks I wished to vote for, and I hope they win. However I felt happy that I used to be not going to overlook voting.”

To Madison, who wore a masks studying “vote” to the polls, taking part in her civic responsibility is one thing that’s crucial to her.

“I have been voting in each election, whether or not it was metropolis, state, county or nationwide for the final 72 years,” she mentioned.

Michigan is taken into account a battleground state whose electoral votes may tip the election in favor of 1 or the opposite candidates. Donald Trump received the state in 2016.