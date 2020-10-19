A 30-Mile Canoe Journey By Alaska’s Tongass Nationwide Forest

On the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, with journey restrictions in place worldwide, we launched a brand new sequence — The World Through a Lens — by which photojournalists assist transport you, just about, to a few of our planet’s most stunning and intriguing locations. This week, Christopher Miller shares a set of photos from Southeast Alaska.

With my eyes closed, the scent of the forest is sharpened by the shortage of visible distraction. I breathe within the musk of a stand of large crimson cedar bushes, which dominate the panorama, because the seemingly never-ending forest stretches to the mountain-lined horizon.

I grew up exploring the fringes of the Tongass Nationwide Forest, which sits simply exterior my backdoor in Juneau and stretches for lots of of miles alongside the coast of the Gulf of Alaska and the North Pacific Ocean. Encompassing 16.7 million acres of land, the Tongass is each the most important nationwide forest in America and the world’s largest intact temperate rainforest. My earliest recollections are instilled with its sights, sounds and smells.