‘ONAdult education here and there must not be seen as a luxury for some exceptional people. . . It is a permanent national necessity, an inseparable aspect of citizenship, and should therefore be both universal and lifelong. “These are the words used in 1919 by a commission set up by Lloyd George towards the end of World War I to examine the role of lifelong learning for adults in rebuilding the economy and society after the terrible conflict. They vibrate with the same force now as they did then.

In 2019, a centenary commission I chaired stole the phrase “an enduring national necessity” we were to use today as the title of our own report on adult education.