A Texas teen may simply have discovered the pathway to a COVID-19 remedy

“I developed this molecule that may bind to a sure protein on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This protein by binding to it’s going to cease the operate of the protein” mentioned Chebrolu, who hopes to at some point be a medical researcher and professor. She used numerous pc applications to determine how and the place the molecule would bind to the virus.

Whereas Chebrolu initially started her mission to discover a remedy for winter influenza, she modified the path amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I used to be drawn in direction of discovering efficient cures for influenza illness after a extreme bout of the an infection final 12 months,” Chebrolu said. “I want to be taught extra from 3M scientists to pursue my drug growth and with their assist, want to conduct in-vitro and in-vivo testing of my lead drug candidate.”

Beneath the steering of 3M Scientist Dr. Mahfuza Ali, one other girl of coloration, Chebrolu was in a position to good her concepts by way of the scientific methodology. Chebrolu gained the chance to work with Dr. Ali after being awarded an unique mentorship for being one of many 10 finalists of the problem. “With the assistance of my mentor Dr. Mahfuza Ali, I switched matters and focused the SARS-CoV-2 virus due to the immense influence it is made on the planet in lower than a 12 months,” Chebrolu said in an interview with Judy Shaw, of the New York Inventory Trade.

Chebrolu’s drive and potential for locating a remedy impressed not solely Dr. Ali, who referred to as her enthusiasm and tenacity “wonderful,” but in addition Dr. Cindy Moss, a decide for the problem. Chebrolu mentioned she was impressed to search out potential cures to viruses after studying in regards to the 1918 flu pandemic and discovering out how many individuals die yearly in america regardless of annual vaccinations and anti-influenza medication available on the market.

“Anika has an inquisitive thoughts and used her curiosity to ask questions on a vaccine for COVID-19,” Moss informed CNN. “Her work was complete and examined quite a few databases. She additionally developed an understanding of the innovation course of and is a masterful communicator. Her willingness to make use of her time and expertise to assist make the world a greater place offers us all hope.”

Upon successful the award, the younger scientist informed CNN that her analysis and found methodology “displays [the] collective hopes to finish this pandemic” as people like herself hope to return to their regular lives and that whereas successful this award is an honor, her work is just not achieved. Chebrolu shared that her subsequent objective is to work alongside scientists and researchers to “management the morbidity and mortality” of the pandemic by growing her findings into an precise remedy for the virus. “My effort to discover a lead compound to bind to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus this summer time could seem like a drop within the ocean, however nonetheless provides to all these efforts,” she mentioned. “How I develop this molecule additional with the assistance of virologists and drug growth specialists will decide the success of those efforts.”

When requested in regards to the reward cash and what she plans to do with it, Chebrolu said that she is going to contribute a few of it towards a nonprofit she created referred to as “Academy Support,” which helps different younger college students pursue STEM analysis. The remainder of the cash, she defined, can be used to proceed her analysis in creating an efficient anti-viral drug.

However after all, whereas captivated with science Chebrolu does discover time to reside a “regular” life like different teenagers. The 14-year-old additionally partakes in classical Indian dance and different types of artwork. As a task mannequin in the neighborhood, Chebrolu’s achievement is just not solely making headlines however is being added to the listing of profitable South Asians brown dad and mom love to check their youngsters to. Her discovery and success is a win for not solely Indian Individuals however different minorities who’re working to dismantle the mannequin minority fantasy along with representation of youth in science.

As of this report, the coronavirus has killed more than 1.1 million individuals worldwide. Within the U.S. alone there have been over 8.2 million circumstances of COVID-19 and a minimum of 220,000 deaths consequently, in keeping with The New York Times database.