ABC Orders Six Extra Episodes Of ‘Black-ish’

ABC is giving a six-episode again order to their in style collection Black-ish, in line with Deadline.

The pickup brings the order for the Kenya Barris-created comedy to 21 episodes, making it a full season order with a possible for extra sooner or later.

The season premiere of Black-ish’s seventh season got here on Wednesday night time (October 21). The present was additionally integrated into an hourlong election particular earlier this month.

Initially, ABC left this system off the autumn schedule when the community introduced its fall 2020 lineup in June. The collection as a substitute acquired a 15-episode midseason order.

ABC would later transfer Black-ish again to its fall lineup. On the time, the community stated that after talking to Barris, it determined that it was “necessary to inform these significant tales throughout this second in time,” following nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.