CHILLUM, Md. (WJZ) – Prince George’s County Police Department said a 14-year-old man was charged as an adult of fatally stabbing a cab driver during a robbery on Sunday night in Chillum.

The suspect is Romeo Nolasco Cuellar (14) from Brentwood.

Cuellar is charged with fatal knife stabbing of Humberto Sierra Camacho, 46, from College Park. The suspect is charged as an adult.

Detectives identify and arrest 14-year-old Romeo Nolasco Cuellar for the fatal knife stab on Sunday in Chillum. https://t.co/Pejwk83Sop pic.twitter.com/9dTWVqyFXw

– PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 9, 2021

Police were called to the 7300 block on Riggs Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday for a reported knife stab.

When the officers arrived, they found the victim in a parking lot with multiple stab wounds. He died a short time later in a local hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was driving a taxi on the night of the murder. He picked up the suspect who then stabbed him to death during a robbery, police said.

Nolasco Cuellar is charged with first and second degree murder and additional charges. A commissioner ordered him to keep non-bond status.

If anyone has any information relevant to this investigation, they will be asked to call the detectives at 301-516-2512.