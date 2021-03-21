Adult education aims to focus on the basic literacy component of women, members of SCs, STs, minorities and other disadvantaged groups in the “target districts”.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The authorities of the Department of Adult Education are preparing to launch the Padhna, Likhna Abhiyan program in the district to eradicate illiteracy among the people in the district. This central government sponsored adult education aims to focus on the basic literacy component among women, members of the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), minorities and other disadvantaged groups in the “aspirational districts”.

The main objective of the program is to provide functional skills to illiterate adults aged 15 and over. As technology advances, people in backward areas are provided with quality education through e-materials, mobile apps, and more.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal urged retired government teachers, other clerks, housewives, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, and others to take an active part in building an educated India, and assured that the material is available for learning and teaching is made available free of charge in the public domain.

According to the report ‘Palle Pragathi-2’, there are a total of 49,060 illiterate people in 11 mandals of the district which is an ‘aspiration district’. Of these, 17,831 are men, 31,225 women and four are transgender. Officials plan to educate nearly 37,000 people outside Bhupalpally’s parish lines. It is said that officials plan to recruit Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) club members, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, NSS members, and others to conduct illiterate classes for nearly 120 days since June. The volunteers should offer “free service”.

Officials said the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) had already prepared study materials for this program. A district committee chaired by Collector prepares the plans. When contacted, Deputy Director of Adult Education M Jayashankar said they were waiting for guidelines on how to start and implement the program. It can be added that Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Khammam were among the target districts of Telangana State.

