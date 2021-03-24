Y.Our guide rightly regrets that adult education and the availability of part-time education have declined sharply in recent years (The Guardian’s View on Adult Education: Bringing Back Evening Classes, March 21). This has numerous negative consequences, not only for potential adult learners themselves, but also for society as a whole. A key aspect of such education, which has now practically disappeared, is critical liberal adult education. In my view, this is a fundamental aspect of a vibrant, participatory democracy that requires an informed, socially conscious and tolerant citizenship. Adult education is therefore a key element in civil society.

A few years ago, Raymond Williams argued that the main task of adult education is to “criticize prevailing common sense”. The university’s after-school departments and the Workers’ Educational Association (WEA), as well as other similar organizations, provided the space in which such critical education was offered – much of it for adults who have had no educational opportunity since leaving school. In addition, this symbiotic relationship between adult students with rich life experience and tutors with academic expertise has given birth to landmark works such as EP Thompson’s The Making of the English Working Class.

Unless we restore such critical “social purpose” adult education in an appropriately contemporary form, there is a real risk that we will undermine our democracy.

Richard Taylor

Former Director of Adult Education and Lifelong Learning at the Universities of Leeds and Cambridge; former Chairman of the Board of Trustees, WEA

Your adult education editorial was rightly about improving literacy and retraining. However, if lockdowns taught us anything, it is certain that instruction is essential for recreational skills development. The vacation lockout has drawn some mentally, but think about what it is like to retire with less income. I was fortunate that in my 30s to 40s I was able to try painting (I didn’t have a great deal of color sense) and pottery (the clay wouldn’t stay where I put it) with no great effort on equipment, there it was shared between a large community. Next came sculptures, wood and metalwork, and wine tastings. Now, in retirement, I can explore these skills and add writing, music, and photography to them. Curfew? I hardly noticed it. However, it is imperative for the mental health of future generations that leisure skills are available to all as subsidized topics in evening classes.

Donald Hawthorn

Ruddington, Nottinghamshire

I taught Norwegian in evening classes in the 1980s and 90s, first in London and then in Newcastle upon Tyne and Sunderland. Some came for family reasons, others for work, but many came because they met Norwegians on vacation. Since almost all Norwegians speak English, it is certainly not necessary to learn it, but they wanted to be able to speak to their friends in their own language and understand a bit about their culture.

For many of my students it was the first time that they tried different sounds, different forms of expression and, above all, different ways of looking at things. They liked to learn, gained self-confidence and enjoyed meeting Europeans and a wider world. The shortening of evening classes made a massive contribution to making this country more insular – and less able to think.

Dee Thomas

St. Albans

It was great to see your editorial on the benefits of lifelong learning. At Birkbeck, part of the University of London and the only constituent college with a part-time focus, we have been following this agenda for nearly 200 years, supporting working Londoners with evening classes. We know the government has raised the profile of this issue through the Skills for Jobs White Paper, but more support is needed for part-time higher education. As the number of graduates increases (in fact, before the pandemic, London had 50% of its graduates) the only option for some will be to continue training and not training. This can mean studying part-time at a similar level to the qualification you already have. To that end, we would like to ask the government to continue to support part-time study by giving strategic priorities to the next spending review. This increases the chance and choice for everyone.

Prof. David Latchman

Vice Chancellor, Birkbeck, University of London

As a longtime tutor in adult education (creative writing) I would like to point out another important factor: the willingness to help retirees, to bring them together with other people, to exchange ideas and to train their brains. Many of my students were retired; Some had learned long ago from their teachers that they were bad at writing and now excitedly used their imaginations for the first time. Some took a much-needed weekly break from care; Some wrote their life stories and often grappled with previous pain.

The benefits of this go well beyond employment, which the government wanted to focus on in adult education in the 1990s. As you say, this has likely resulted in greater health savings. I used to feel that these admirable people were protecting their sanity by taking my classes. maybe their physical health too. I would add that I still feel privileged to be able to work with them.

Lesli Wilson

Reading, Berkshire

Her adult education editorial highlights the urgent need to deliver initiatives in a variety of settings to adults with previously limited educational opportunities.

Before major cuts in all forms of adult education, there were a number of projects focused on developing this provision.

For example, between 1982 and 1986, Leeds University’s adult education department organized 343 courses that attracted 4,000 participants. These were organized with workers ‘groups in Leeds, Bradford and later Teesside and held in many different locations such as community centers, church halls and workers’ clubs. Courses were organized for the unemployed, older adults, women and BAME groups. Community groups, local volunteer organizations and tenants’ associations played a key role in these initiatives.

Close connections to the TUC network of 210 unemployment centers led to regional day schools and national residential courses (for many years at Ruskin College).

Education for the “missing millions” was a key issue in the 1980s. It is a tragedy that it is needed even more now.

Kevin Ward

Leeds

In your guide, notice the erosion of adult education and stress its importance in giving people a second chance.

I grew up in Risca, South Wales, a small town with a thriving adult education center – Oxford House. In 1972 this supplied around 1,600 students and functioned as a social, cultural and educational center for the region.

Most of the classes weren’t professional. They met a wide range of interests such as Welsh, geology, psychology, car maintenance, amateur drama, tailoring, and industrial archeology.

Over time, funding for adult education courses became dependent on them, resulting in qualifications – which most of these adult learners did not seek. Many of the classes of general interest have been squeezed out.

A revitalization of adult education must go beyond the development of “skills”. It must once again satisfy this hunger for learning for its own sake.

John Boaler

Calne, Wiltshire

“Hear! Hear!” to your guide. In the early 1960s, I taught French lessons once a week at Risinghill School, run by the much-lauded ILEA.

Among my students was Charles Weekley, son of Frieda Lawrence (later married to writer DH Lawrence), whose first husband was the famous linguist Ernest Weekley, a retired Welsh miner, cook, and office cleaner. They had all come to study for pleasure – no tests or exams.

Charles, whose French was fluent and better than mine, entertained us with stories from Lawrence’s household, the chef described delicious dishes, the miner talked about his life in the mines and the cleaner told us about some interesting habits of the residents of the houses that she cleaned.

With this heady mix of sex, food, politics, and social manners, we had very enjoyable evenings – and I hope they felt their French had improved!

Eva Tutchell

Teddington, London

I didn’t go to a conventional university, but trained as a nurse and midwife in the 1960s, 70s and 80s and worked there. But I got a degree in a variety of social science subjects from the admirable Open University at a modest cost.

More recently, I’ve been studying Future Learn, the completely free offshoot of the organizational unit, and would recommend it unreservedly. Again a wide range of subjects in the arts, sciences, and other subjects; Short courses, completely free and for me one of the most interesting elements – the ability to correspond not only with tutors, but also with students from all over the world taking the same course. After completing their studies, students can receive a certificate of achievement at a low cost.

I have just completed a sustainable future course after several other courses on climate change in preparation for a better understanding of Cop26 in November. If someone is still in curfew looking for something useful, interesting, and relevant to today’s world, just sign up for Future Learn. Just google it.

Rose Harvie

Dumbarton