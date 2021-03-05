BALTIMORE (WJZ) – After the city of Baltimore reached an agreement with the strip clubs on Wednesday, adult entertainment can resume on Friday afternoon in the city.

It does so a day after the owner of a Baltimore strip club sued the city over COVID-19 regulations. The club and the city reached an agreement that will allow them to reopen on Friday.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to hold COVID-19 press conference

Andrew Alley of the Penthouse Club said his First Amendment rights have been violated as other indoor entertainment venues such as bowling alleys and ice rinks have reopened.

In a press release, the club said it is “excited to resume live entertainment and excited that its employees can get back to work.

CONTINUE READING: Mask mandates, restaurant restrictions linked to fewer Covid-19 diseases and deaths, according to the CDC study

The adult entertainment options can open at 3 p.m. on Friday.

For the latest information on coronavirus, see Maryland Health Department website or call 211. The full coverage of WJZ can be found at Coronavirus in Maryland here.

MORE NEWS: Maryland reported its first COVID cases a year ago. Today, Governor Hogan will honor those who lost their lives to the virus