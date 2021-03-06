Bob Turk has an updated look at your forecastBob Turk has an updated look at your forecast

7 hours ago

The Baltimore police are investigating fatal shots on Friday eveningThe Baltimore police are investigating fatal shots on Friday evening

7 hours ago

Baltimore County public schools will be hosting Inner County sporting events starting next FridayStudent-athletes in Baltimore County will be able to compete against each other starting next Friday. The Baltimore County public schools announced this Friday.

7 hours ago

Governor Hogan Honors Those Who Lost Their Lives to COVID-19; Mark March 5th as Remembrance DayOn Friday, March 5, it was a year since Maryland reported its first cases of the coronavirus.

7 hours ago

Baltimore Buzz: Old Bay sends Cardi B gift basketBaltimore Buzz: Old Bay sends Cardi B gift basket

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Maryland gas prices are up 28 cents from last monthMaryland gas prices are up 28 cents from last month

11 hours ago

Former Baltimore police trainee indicted after allegedly molesting and chasing women who would not invite him to partyA former Baltimore police trainee has been charged on 11 cases, ranging from first degree assault to reckless driving due to an incident while he was off duty last month, the Baltimore City Prosecutor said Friday night.

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Annapolis files lawsuit against major oil companies over the costs of climate changeAnnapolis is no stranger to flooding and has long had to grapple with the effects of sea level rise. Now the city has filed lawsuits against large oil companies to hold them accountable for the costs of climate change.

12 hours ago

Remembering Marylanders who died of COVID-19 in the bleak 2020 and hope for a better 2021As 2020 dawned, we didn’t know what terrible suffering the year would bring: 5,727 Marylanders died from COVID-19.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Officials in Maryland are warning consumers of the surge in COVID-19-related scamsOfficials in Maryland are warning consumers of the surge in COVID-19-related scams

13 hours ago

‘Dino Safari’ comes to the national port‘Dino Safari’ comes to the national port

13 hours ago

BWI sees the most TSA screenings in 2021BWI sees the most TSA screenings in 2021

13 hours ago

Dog stolen home from backyard at NW Baltimore, returned to ownerDog stolen home from backyard at NW Baltimore, returned to owner

13 hours ago

Orioles ranked 8th in the Booziest fanbaseOrioles ranked 8th in the Booziest fanbase

13 hours ago

Orioles veterans serve as mentors when the team is rebuiltOrioles veterans serve as mentors when the team is rebuilt

13 hours ago

Carroll County K9 officer receives bulletproof vestCarroll County K9 officer receives bulletproof vest

13 hours ago

Maryland casinos generated $ 126.2 million in FebruaryMaryland casinos generated $ 126.2 million in February

13 hours ago

Adult entertainment will resume Friday afternoon in Baltimore after the city approves lifting of the COVID-19 restrictionAfter the city of Baltimore reached an agreement with strip clubs on Wednesday, entertainment options for adults in the city were allowed to reopen on Friday afternoon.

13 hours ago

2 men charged with allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into a garbage truck along I-695Two men are charged with allegedly crashing a car theft vehicle into a garbage truck along I-695 last week, Baltimore County police said.

14 hours ago

ATM stolen from Pasadena Royal Farms Store, 2 suspects wanted, police sayPolice are looking for two suspects who they believe stole an ATM from a Royal Farms store in Pasadena early Friday morning.

14 hours ago

Youngsters shot dead in Baltimore Thursday in hospital, one in serious conditionThe two teenagers who were shot dead in Baltimore on Thursday are staying in hospital on Friday afternoon as detectives continue to follow leads on the cases.

14 hours ago