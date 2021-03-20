The world of adult entertainment may not be as glamorous as some would lead you to believe. Nacho VidalKnown in Spanish-speaking countries for its adult films, the film was charged with ruthless murder after an unorthodox ceremony in which the “actor” administered fatal amounts of toad poison to another man.

Ignacio Jordà González uses the alias Nacho Vidal when he appears in front of the camera to engage in sexual acts. The man was arrested last May after an 11-month investigation on suspicion of manslaughter. The Spanish law enforcement agency Guardia Civil confirmed the news.

The victim was a photographer attending what is known as a “spiritual or mystical” ceremony. The incident occurred in July 2019 in the town of Enguera near Valencia in eastern Spain. This information was made public through a statement from a court in Xàtiva, a city in the province of Valencia.

This so-called “mystical” ceremony was performed in the house of Ignacio Jordà González, who performed under his pseudonym Nacho Vidal. During the ritual, the photographer’s victim was instructed to inhale toxic fumes released from the scales of a burning Bufo alvarius toad.

Ignacio Jordà González’s lawyer, Daniel Salvador from Vosseler Lawyers, did not want to comment on his client’s case at the time. The lawyer was contacted last Friday about the strange ritual that led to death. In June 2019, the lawyer said the unknown man’s death was a “tragic accident,” but also claimed that his client was in no way responsible for the cameraman’s death.

Nacho Vidal was officially charged with reckless murder last Wednesday. He can now appeal the decision. The public prosecutor’s office has until Friday to apply for oral proceedings or to apply for dismissal. A case against Ignacio Jordà González’s cousin and another unnamed person under investigation for the same “mystical” ceremony has been dismissed. The court claimed the two people had no “control over the situation”. The two were also reportedly not directly involved in performing the deadly ritual. None of the people were publicly named.

Currently, police are not disclosing the name of the cameraman who died breathing the toxic fumes from the burning toad scales. The Bufo alvarius toad is sometimes referred to as the Sonoran desert toad or the Colorado River toad. The amphibian is known for its 5-MeO-DMT, which induces hallucinogenic effects in its victims. The addiction center’s website states that this particular poison is four to six times stronger than the better-known DMT or dimethyltryptamine. It is known that this poison “stimulates the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that induces feelings of happiness”.

The court claims that Ignacio Jordà González was the leader of the “mystical” ceremony in which the toad poison was used. It is noted that Vidal had experience ingesting the poison. He is accused of being a supplier of this “drug” and the court alleges that he improperly administered a dose that was not fatal to the victim.

Ignacio Jordà González faces four years in prison under Section 142 of the Spanish Penal Code. Under the name Nacho Vidal, the adult movie star has appeared in at least ten thousand sex scenes during his established career. He has made triple X rated films for the past 26 years. He calls himself “one of the most important representatives” of the adult film industry in Spain. He also owns his own adult toy store. CNN brought this news to us first.

