For many people, the term “liberal education” means a specific social ideology or political framework. This term is often viewed with suspicion with the fear that a liberal orientation threatens an orderly and stable society.

Such a characterization misses the central point. A liberal upbringing is a liberating upbringing. It gives a person the freedom, talent, determination and tenacity to fully develop. It empowers individuals to contribute creatively to society and to pursue happiness in a life of purpose.

Literacy changes life. An educated person has a wider range of employment opportunities and greater earning potential. Earning a high school diploma or high school equivalency greatly increases a person’s economic power.

Adults who have not graduated from high school are generally twice as likely to live in poverty as high school graduates. They are more likely to be unemployed, underemployed, or incarcerated.

For future generations, the impact of a parent who can read and write will be amazing. A mother’s reading ability is the single biggest determinant of her children’s future academic success. It outweighs all other socio-economic factors.

Fort Wayne Literacy Alliance traces its history to the founding of the Fort Wayne Literacy Council in the 1960s and today seeks to end illiteracy by teaching adults through learning centers, literacy programs, and tutoring services.

The Literacy Alliance offers adult learners a variety of options. In high school equivalence classes, adults prepare to take the secondary graduation test. The pre-equivalence courses allow adult learners to work on basic reading, math and language skills. A curriculum enables them to enter an equivalence class.

However, many equivalence and pre-equivalence students simply work to achieve their own elementary school goals.

Corporations in northeast Indiana can benefit from using the Foreign Language Speakers English Course. They provide an opportunity for adults who are recognized as literate in another language to improve their ability to speak, write, and understand English. This increases confidence in the use of the language.

How do you start a Literacy Alliance program?

A typical student comes to The Literacy Alliance either determined to improve their standing as an educated person or at times feels hopeless. Often times, the student dropped out of high school thinking they were too far back to meet graduation requirements.

A recently enrolled student began working at The Literacy Alliance with a teacher and a group of dedicated volunteer tutors. His priority was to improve his reading skills. He knew math was going to be a big challenge.

While the work was neither easy nor discouraged, the student feels “like a whole new person”. His math skills include understanding pre-algebra, algebra, geometry, and much more. In addition to his equivalence class, this student took customer service training.

As he reflected on his time at The Literacy Alliance, this student noted that the most rewarding aspect of his class was “meeting wonderful people who have never given up on me.” He never gave up either.

He has now completed a high school equivalency exam as well as professional certification. The liberating effect of literacy is measured individually when each individual reaches a new level of literacy.

As a member of the Board of Directors of the Literacy Alliance, I have an unusual opportunity to share my passion for learning and achieving reading and writing skills. The literacy alliance’s skilled staff and dedicated volunteers enable students to achieve academic goals with enormous economic repercussions.

We promote and support the education of citizens who can participate thoughtfully and courageously in our democratic society.