BY LINDA DROLLINGER

REGION – Starting with distance learning in the late 19th century, distance learning has been a lifeline for adults living in areas underserved by inpatient colleges. Distance schools have generally done one of two things: prepare students for college or trade school admission, or teach them the basics of a trade. And everything was done by mail.

With the advent of the internet, distance learning has come of age. Learners with access to personal computers and high-speed internet now have a world of higher education opportunities at their fingertips. The University of Phoenix, Grand Canyon University, and Cappella University are some of the larger, older, and most famous for-profit US online schools, but they’re only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to online higher education.

Today’s distance learning students can not only earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in a wide variety of disciplines, but also from some of the most prestigious universities in the world. Oxford University (www.conted.ox.ac.uk/about/online-courses) and Cambridge University (www.ice.cam.ac.uk/courses/online-courses) both offer a variety of online courses . as well as a host of other top-class universities. Students at universities recognized around the world for academic excellence are truly limitless learners. As long as students meet the academic and language requirements of the online school of their choice, they can enroll there regardless of their national origin or citizenship.

However, high quality online training with worldwide recognition can be done much closer to home. Empire State College (ESC) (www.esc.edu) was founded in 1971 by the State University of New York (SUNY) to provide higher education to working adults living far from conventional university campuses. Even though ESC is 50 years old, it is still one of SUNY’s best kept secrets. According to its website, “From mail-in correspondence and satellite feeds to internet-based and blended courses, SUNY Empire has been at the forefront of distance and online education. Since its inception, SUNY Empire has awarded more than 89,000 degrees to students of all ages and backgrounds in the state, country and world. SUNY Empire continues its tradition of leading the way, offering the opportunity to earn advanced degrees for those who otherwise may not have the access, resources or opportunity. And with constantly growing courses, technologies and study conditions, we look forward to the next 50 years. “

The website also states: “Today the college continues its commitment to flexible, accessible education with more than 110 degrees and certificates online and locations in every region of the state and seven international locations for SUNY Empire students Continuing their education around the globe can meet the demands of a busy life: whether online, face-to-face, or a mixture of both. Once the only distance learning program in SUNY, ESC now competes with online degree programs also offered by most of SUNY’s conventional campus schools. A comprehensive list of SUNY online courses can be found at www.open.suny.edu. “

The famous alumni of the ESC include the actor Alan Rachins, The New York Times Columnist Bob Herbert and writer Alice Fulton.

Though hailed as the leader in distance learning, SUNY is not the only public university of its kind. Penn State now has so many online degree programs that it is dubbed the Penn State World Campus. The website (www.worldcampus.psu.edu) states: “For more than 20 years we have worked with our faculty and teaching designers to develop courses to ensure a learning experience tailored to the subject and expected learning outcomes. We design our online programs to reflect the same quality content that you have always expected from a Penn State degree. “

It continues: “With more than 20,000 students, the Penn State World Campus is the second largest campus in the Pennsylvania State University system. Penn State World Campus offers accessible, high quality online education from Penn State to address the needs of individuals seeking higher education than the traditional campus experience. By partnering with Penn State’s academic units and colleges, Penn State World Campus can offer more than 150 degree and certification programs developed and taught by Penn State faculty. “

US News (www.usnews.com/education/online-education) has ranked Penn State World Campus as the 10th best online undergraduate program in the United States

Some online degree programs have limited residency requirements, which means that students have to spend a few days to two weeks on-site on a conventional campus to orientate themselves, conduct tests, conduct technology training, and seek personal academic advice. While this requirement can present financial and professional challenges, many students find such residencies not only a great help in preparing for online classes, but also a welcome bonding experience with their school’s faculty, administrative staff, and fellow students.

In addition to course-based online study and certificate programs, there are free courses in all subjects. Known as MOOCs (Massive Online Open Courseware), these courses are offered for free, typically by colleges and universities, and often in response to immediate needs of the workforce. For example, free contact tracing courses will be offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These courses are usually offered by a non-profit organization such as Coursera. Coursera (www.coursera.org) is an American MOOC provider founded in 2012 by computer science professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller from Stanford University. It works with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, certifications and degrees in various subjects.

Where do prospective distance students start? Like all learners, they must first decide what they want to learn, how much money to spend, and how much time and effort to spend studying – all daunting tasks. But so much better than spending a lifetime in a low-paying, dead-end job that is left unfulfilled.