Wheaton’s First Presbyterian Church Offers Adult Lent (ZOOM)

Sunday: February 21 – March 28, 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Wednesdays: February 24th – March 31st, 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Pre-registration required

First Pres Wheaton is partnering with other Presbyterian churches in the area through ZOOM in a six-part series on Lent Adult Education. Classes are alternately led by leaders from participating churches in the Chicago Presbytery. The series theme is the cross as a central symbol of the Christian faith. What exactly did Jesus do to save us from our sins? Why was the cross necessary and what does it mean for us today?

In the book Savior: What the Bible Says About the Cross, Magrey deVega describes the need for reconciliation between humanity and a holy God through Jesus’ death on the cross. By exploring the mystery of salvation through the cross, we can deepen our love for God and others and strengthen our commitment to follow Jesus. Below are the links you can use to log in. After registration you will receive the zoom codes for each session.

Register for Sunday morning Adult Ed at: firstpreswheaton.org/AdultEdSundayReg

Register for Wednesday night Adult Ed at: firstpreswheaton.org/AdultEdWedReg

For more information, contact the First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton at 630-668-5147.