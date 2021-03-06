SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Some adult entertainment websites have begun complying with a new Utah law requiring warnings to appear on online pornographic material.

An opt-in notification has been attached for visitors to the Pornhub, XTube and RedTube websites stating that Utah believes that pornographic material can be harmful if viewed by minors, reports KSTU-TV.

Republican MP Brady Brammer sponsored the online warning bill, stating that the law does not prevent adults from viewing online pornography.

Legislation allows private civil claims against websites to be brought to court for displaying obscene material, but requires a court order that material be declared obscene.

Republican Governor Gary Herbert passed the bill into law without his signature.

“It shows for many companies that they are more concerned about their paperback than about prosecution,” Brammer said of the websites’ compliance with the law.

Brammer wants to expand the legislation to allow lawsuits against adult websites, even if their owners are not known immediately.

The warning sign has already alerted parents when children were redirected to adult sites from other sites and informed them of parenting filters, Brammer said.

The measure was criticized when it was introduced earlier this year and threatened by lawsuits from the adult entertainment industry. Adult website XHamster has posted a spoof warning for viewers in Utah on its website.

Mike Stabile, a spokesman for the Free Speech Coalition, said the first change would limit the government’s ability to enforce language regardless of the message. The trade group that represents the adult entertainment industry has not advised members to abide by the law, he said.

“Individual companies may choose to comply because it is easier than legal action or fines,” Stabile said in an email.