Just over £ 118 million has been allocated to the new “Level 3 Adult Targeted Offer” across England – but the money will come from two different education budgets.

From next month to the end of July 2022, £ 100 million “core funding” will be provided from the new National Skills Fund (NSF) along with £ 16.25 million to fund a “lift” for learners aged 24 and over.

The remaining £ 2.5 million for an “increase” for learners aged 19-23 is not provided by the NSF but funded from the Adult Education Budget (AEB).

The increases are £ 150 extra for short qualifications (less than indicative 360 ​​hours) and £ 600 for long qualifications (360 hours or more).

The Level 3 adult offer was first announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last October and is part of the Lifetime Skills Guarantee.

Around 400 short and long level 3 qualifications are fully funded, so they are free for learners aged 19 and over who do not yet have a first full level 3 qualification.

The Department of Education has so far refused to say how much funding has been allocated to providers to deliver the new offering.

However, the total NSF and AEB budget for the Level 3 adult offering was disclosed in a letter from the Education and Skills Funding Agency to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

The February 3 letter, labeled “Officially Sensitive”, was posted on the Greater London Authority’s website.

It explains how the complex budgeting modalities affect an even more complex set of funding allocations for providers in non-decentralized and decentralized areas.

Funding is channeled through the AEB funding formula and rates, but all NSF funding is “earmarked” and will be reclaimed if not spent on the “Adult Level 3” offer.

For learners aged 24 and over, their Level 3 adult provides core funding, and the upgrade is thus funded by the NSF.

But the letter shows for the first time that it is much more complicated for 19-23 year olds.

If a 19 to 23-year-old chooses a qualification that is “included in both the level 3 adult offering and the legal entitlement for level 3 from 19 to 23”, both the course and the levy funding are not earmarked and originate from the AEB budget and not from the fenced NSF.

In this example, only the £ 150 and £ 600 additions would be financed from the £ 2.5 million earmarked for this purpose.

However, if a 19-23 year old selects a “Level 3 Adult Listings” qualification that is not included in the Level 3 Eligibility for 19-23, the course and elevation will be funded from the earmarked NSF funding ”.

“The department distributes this amount at its own risk.”

The letter also states that £ 23.75m out of £ 118m relates to April and July 2022 which “is outside the current reporting period for expenses and the department allocates this amount at its own risk”.

These very unusual and complex budgeting arrangements are expected to be “temporary” after the FE White Paper has been published but before any consultation on the new NSF.

Last week, Keith Smith, DfE director of post-16 strategy in charge of the FE White Paper, said in an FE Week webcast that the NSF consultation would be released in the spring.

The FE White Paper promises to “simplify and streamline funding,” but Smith acknowledged that introducing programs with brand new funding rules and methods adds further complexity to an already complicated system.

As reported in FE Week, he also said, “Please don’t take anything that happens in the short term as an indication of where the future intent will be.”