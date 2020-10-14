After Mardi Gras scheduling battle, NFL bumps New Orleans Tremendous Bowl from 2024 to 2025

An exterior view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Nationwide Soccer League has bumped New Orleans as its Tremendous Bowl LVIII metropolis host in 2024, giving town the occasion in 2025 as an alternative.

When the league determined so as to add a seventeenth recreation to its common season, it pushed Tremendous Bowl LVIII out per week, bringing it into battle with New Orleans’ Mardi Gras occasion.

NFL homeowners will determine on a plan for the 2024 location over the following yr, the league instructed CNBC on Wednesday through e mail.

“On the time of the bid, the league and host metropolis agreed to work collectively to award New Orleans the following obtainable Tremendous Bowl within the occasion of a shift to a 17-game season, which underneath the brand new CBA [collective bargaining agreement] might be in impact throughout the 2023 season,” an NFL spokesperson instructed CNBC.

The Super Bowl event in 2025 would be the eighth time the occasion might be performed on the Saints’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome.