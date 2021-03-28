FARMINGTON – The attorney general will attempt to try the youth on Wednesday for second degree murder and attempted adult murder.

Assistant Attorney General Jason A. Casey told WMUR on Thursday in Rochester Circuit Court – Family Division that the state had filed an application to certify the youth as an adult.

In a phone call on Thursday, Casey said the youth was charged Wednesday morning and that more trials would take place in May.

Police officers have been investigating a death in Farmington since about Wednesday noon. According to a statement by the Attorney General on Wednesday evening. Farmington Police were called to an apartment at 12:06 p.m. on March 15 and found a deceased adult man and woman injured – both from gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to live there, the statement said. Casey said Thursday he had no update on the woman’s condition.

Casey said the state’s chief medical officer performed an autopsy Thursday to determine the exact cause of death, but the AG is not yet ready to release the results. The AG did not publish the names of the victims either. The alleged perpetrator was not named because of the age of the youth, who was also not released.

The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit truck was at 27 Oakwood Road Thursday morning. The tape has been used on crime scenes since Wednesday to block unauthorized access to the property. Casey would not confirm that the address was the location of the shooting, however.

The 27 Oakwood Road neighbors were mother of the incident in the quiet area where the loudest noise was the wind or the police car idling on the crime scene tape to keep the crime scene safe. A nearby neighbor came out of his house when a reporter was walking up the sidewalk to his house and said he had nothing to offer. “I didn’t even know her,” he said.

Another neighbor said he was working on Wednesday when the incident occurred and also doesn’t know the neighbors as he only moved in a few months ago. The man, who refused to give his name, said state police came to his home on Wednesday to say it was safe but did not inform him why they were home.

Strafford County’s attorney Tom Velardi said state law allows teenagers 13 and older to be tried as adults for serious crimes, such as murder. However, he said, “There are two levels of verification.” In order for a young person to be tried as an adult, the public prosecutor must convince a family judge to refer the case to a higher court. If the family judge grants the transfer, a superior judge must take the case.

Velardi recalled, when he was assistant district attorney, trying to involve teenagers in an armed robbery that was brought to justice as adults. The family judge upheld the transfer, but the senior judge did not accept the case.