The friendly care and connection of Roscrea through Covid Initiative was honored with an AONTAS STAR Award this week.

The initiative provides an essential service to participants, including care packages, support and friendship services, and health and safety information during Covid-19. This initiative won in the Health and Wellbeing – Small / Medium Organization category.

The STAR Awards are an award initiative developed by the national adult education organization AONTAS as part of the annual festival for adults. They recognize and celebrate the successes of adult education projects across Ireland.

Since its inception in 2007, the STAR Awards have recognized thousands of adult education initiatives in a wide variety of areas – including improving access to education for all, including people with disabilities, supporting positive mental health and addiction recovery .

Commenting on the project, Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS: “I am delighted to be able to recognize Age Friendly Roscrea for their outstanding work. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to provide essential support and services to those most in need of adult learners.

“The work they do benefits the individual learner, their families and their local communities. The STAR Awards are an opportunity for them to be recognized for their positive impact on society. “

Colm O’Regan, writer, broadcaster and comedian, will be hosting MC as a special online celebration this Thursday March 4th to recognize the outstanding contribution made by all of the STAR Award projects shortlisted for adults – and have done community education.

The STAR Awards are proudly sponsored by the Open University in Ireland and the Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCNNI), the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), Concern Worldwide, Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) and the European Social Fund (ESF)) . The sponsors are offering special prizes to all winners of the STAR Award 2021.

The organization’s Adult Learners’ Festival takes place this week. A number of online events and activities take place across the country. Further information can be found at: www.aontas.com/community/adult-learners-festival/.