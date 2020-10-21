Airbnb teaming up with former Apple design boss Jony Ive

Former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive will seek the advice of with Airbnb on hiring and future merchandise, the corporate announced on Wednesday.

Ive is finest recognized for being Apple’s longtime head of commercial design and an icon in Silicon Valley. He led groups that designed the iPod, iPhone, and Apple Watch earlier than leaving the corporate final summer time to start out an unbiased design agency named LoveFrom, which counts Apple as a shopper.

Ive and LoveFrom will assist Airbnb over a interval of a number of years to design new services, in addition to rent designers for an inner crew, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky mentioned in a weblog publish.

“Jony and I’ve been good associates for a few years, and he has been gracious sufficient to supply me with steerage and recommendation,” Chesky wrote. “We share the identical perception within the worth and significance of creativity and design.”

Chesky is notable amongst Silicon Valley founders for going to Rhode Island College of Design, the place he majored in industrial design. Beforehand, Ive wrote an entry for Time journal lauding Chesky and praising his background as a designer.

Airbnb struggled within the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, as lockdowns internationally curtailed journey plans, and the corporate laid off 25% of its staff in May. Nevertheless, the corporate has since seen a resurgence in demand as metropolis residents with the choice to work remotely began reserving stays in rural locations.

Airbnb mentioned in August that it confidentially filed for an IPO. Reuters reported earlier this month that Airbnb is hoping to lift $3 billion in its IPO, which is predicted to be one of many largest inventory market listings in 2020.