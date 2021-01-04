All dwelling former protection secretaries condemn GOP makes an attempt to overturn election, contain navy

The letter additionally explicitly dismisses the thought of difficult the election outcomes in any respect, with navy help or with out it: “The time for questioning the outcomes has handed; the time for the formal counting of the electoral faculty votes, as prescribed within the Structure and statute, has arrived.”

Additionally they name upon performing protection secretary Christopher Miller, by title, to hold out the transition from Trump to Biden administrations “absolutely, cooperatively and transparently,” noting that he’s “certain by oath, legislation and precedent” to take action. This seems to be a direct reference to Joe Biden singling out the Protection Division as one of many departments that has not offered full cooperation with the transition.

It’s a unprecedented letter, not for its contents however for the spectacle of all former secretaries of protection uniting to reject the notion that the navy would take part in a violent coup—which has been among the many choices contemplated by a delusional and treasonous Donald Trump and his allies. It’s clearly supposed to sign to present navy leaders that they’d stand on strong floor in resisting such “felony” orders.

That’s was felt to be vital, by all signatories, is a stunning reflection of how shut even high previous navy officers imagine the nation to be to a doubtlessly violent coup—one backed by a majority of Home Republican, and at the least a dozen within the Senate.