Superb Younger Black Brothers Give Again Amid Pandemic

Two younger Georgia brothers efficiently ran their bowtie enterprise despite the pandemic. Not solely did they rake within the money, however in addition they helped these in want.

Treandos Thornton, 8, who’s presently within the third grade in Atlanta, Ga., began his personal bowtie firm, T&N Bow Ties and Attire, when he was simply 5 years outdated. Now, he’s pulling $50,000 in annual gross sales and aspires to have his personal retailer when he grows up, CBS News experiences.

“My thought was for it to encourage children to see that model meets goal,” Treandos tells the outlet.

