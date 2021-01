“Within the US, firms like CVS and Walmart negotiate drug costs on a regular basis, and so they have a reasonably important quantity of market energy. They have been in a position to create monopolies on sure medicine, making it tougher for customers to entry medicine should you’re not procuring with them. If Amazon enters, it disrupts this as a result of they’ve way more sizeable buy energy,” says Kate McCarthy, healthcare analyst at analysis firm Gartner.