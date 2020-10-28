America Mocks Trump After He Claims Biden Will Cancel Christmas

Trump claimed at his rally in Arizona that Joe Biden will cancel Christmas if he wins, though Trump will nonetheless be president.

Video:

In case you vote for Biden, your youngsters is not going to be at school, there will likely be no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, and no Fourth of July! pic.twitter.com/Pjyd8TGXME — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2020

Trump mentioned, “In case you vote for Biden, it means your youngsters is not going to be at school, there will likely be no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, no Fourth of July collectively, however aside from that, you’ll have a fantastic life.”

The issue is that Joe Biden received’t be president throughout Thanksgiving and Christmas, so the one that will likely be conserving households aside as a result of uncontrolled pandemic is Donald Trump.

By the best way, a president doesn’t have the facility to cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas. A president can’t order that folks not rejoice Christmas. That’s not how any of this works.

Joe Biden has made it clear. He needs to close down the virus, not the economic system.

Identical to all the different failed Trump messages, voters aren’t shopping for it:

These holidays will nonetheless occur – the calendar is not going to skip from July 3 to July 5 – and they are going to be safer as a result of President Biden will deal with the pandemic as a well being emergency, not a blow to his ego. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) October 29, 2020

Um, dude, that is the place we’re at now. Bye.#VoteBidenHarrisToSaveAmerica #VoteLikeYourLifeDependsOnItBecauseItDoes — Kassan Proud Meidas Patriot (@Meidas_Kassan) October 28, 2020

I am sorry however that is hilarious — Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) October 28, 2020

How he went from no college to no fourth of july… i used to be anticipating him to say “biden goes to make each day monday if he’s elected” — FreshFisch (@FischKicks) October 28, 2020

America is aware of the rating. They see proper by means of Trump, they usually aren’t shopping for his nonsense in 2020.

For extra dialogue about this story be part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook