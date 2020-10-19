American Fairness rejects takeover bid in favor of Brookfield partnership (NYSE:AEL)

American Fairness Funding Life (NYSE:AEL) agrees to a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Administration (NYSE:BAM), which is able to reinsure as a lot as $10B of American Fairness’s mounted index annuity liabilities and make a 19.9% fairness funding within the firm at $37/share.

The corporate rejects Athene (NYSE:ATH) and MassMutual’s takeover proposal made public earlier this month, saying it undervalues the corporate and isn’t in one of the best pursuits of shareholders.

American Fairness additionally plans to repurchase of as much as $500M of widespread shares to be partially funded with the proceeds of the Brookfield fairness funding, which is predicted to offset dilution from the issuance of widespread shares to Brookfield.

American Fairness says the deal will provide access to Brookfield’s higher returning alternative asset strategies, that are significantly vital given the present low rate of interest surroundings.

In a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha, Courtney LaCalamito praises Brookfield for its diversified enterprise mannequin, robust steadiness sheet with ample liquidity, and sustainable dividend that probably will enhance sooner or later.