Arlington, Virginia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and Maher & Maher, an AIR subsidiary, will present multiple sessions during the Coalition for Adult Primary Education (COABE) 2021. National Virtual Conference from March 22nd to 24th, 2021. Pre-conference workshops will begin on March 18th.
COABE is a national organization that represents adult educators in the United States and supports professional development, research, and other opportunities to advance the importance and improvement of adult education and literacy programs.
AIR and Maher experts will present a series of sessions on a variety of topics including the Literacy Information and Communication System (LINCS), resources for adult education, distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic and much more. AIR will also be present in the online exhibitor area and is a sponsor at gold level.
AIR has in-depth expertise and knowledge in adult education, conducts rigorous research, and provides technical support to stakeholders across the country. To learn more, visit the AIRAC Center for Research and Technical Assistance in Adult Education (AERTAC). Maher & Maher provides advice and technical support for a wide range of talent development, including adult education.
The COABE virtual conference sessions with AIR and Maher experts and their work are listed below. Please visit the COABE virtual conference website for more information.
Monday March 22, 2021
8:00 am – 9:15 am ET (Session 1)
A look at the LINCS Community of Practice
Beach: general interest
Main presenter: Beth Brinly
Co-host: Michelle Perry
The LINCS training catalog: A wealth of possibilities
Beach: general interest
Main presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp
Co-moderator: Marcelo is moving
11:45 am – 1:00 pm ET (Session 2)
LINCS 101: Community, Courses and Resources for Adult Education
Beach: general interest
Main presenter: Cherise Moore
Put The Skills Teaching That Is Important To You On Video Series For You!
Beach: professional development
Main presenter: Katie Neginskiy
2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET (Session 3)
Teaching the Skills That Are Important: A View from the Classroom
Strand: Research, Policy and Practice
Main presenter: Amy Dalsimer
3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET (Session 4)
LINCS Learner Center Revamp!
Beach: general interest
Main presenter: Marcelo’s move
Co-hosts: Michelle Perry and Gina Wells
TUESDAY MARCH 23, 2021
8:00 am – 9:15 am ET (Session 5)
Using the TSTM Toolkit to Teach the Essential Skills
Beach: professional development
Main presenter: Marcelo’s move
Designing IET Programs: The Individual Learning Objectives
Beach: college and career transition
Main presenter: Gina Wells
11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (Session 6)
Career Tech Ed and Reentry Support – a win-win situation
Beach: corrections
Main moderator: Marian Thacher
Co-host: Mary Kay Dugan
2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET (Session 7)
Updates to the Evidence-Based Adult Education System (E-BAES): Transitioning to Distance Learning in the Pandemic
Strand: Research, Policy & Practice
Main presenter: Stephanie Cronen
Technical support from LINCS
Beach: general interest
Main presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp
Co-moderator: Marianne Fedele-McLeod
3.45 p.m. – 5.00 p.m. (Session 8)
The NASDAE LEAD Institute: A Professional Development Opportunity for Adult Education Leaders in Your State
Beach: guided tour for administrators
Main presenter: Amy Dalsimer
Implementation of integrated IET programs (Education and Training)
Beach: college and career transition
Co-host: Amanda Ahlstrand
WEDNESDAY MARCH 24, 2021
8:00 am – 9:15 am ET (Session 9)
A LINCS Training Catalog Experience: Models and Resources to Prepare Adult ELL for the Workforce
Beach: ESOL and English learners
Main presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp
9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. (Session 10)
LINCS and federal initiatives by OCTAE
Beach: general interest
Main presenter: Marcelo’s move
LINCS ESL Pro: rigor, digital competence and career paths
Beach: ESOL and English learners
Main presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp
How can the US PIAAC results be used for literacy and arithmetic?
Strand: Research, Policy & Practice
Primary Presenter: Katie Heart
11.15 a.m. – 12.30 p.m. (Session 11)
LINCS: restart your digital strategy
Beach: digital competence & technology
Main presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp
LINCS: Field-Oriented Professional Development
Beach: general interest
Main presenter: Marcelo’s move
Co-hosts: Beth Brinly and Cherise Moore
Equity in Adult Education: The Importance of Cultural Competence and Inclusion
Strand: Research, Policy & Practice
Main presenter: Sudie Whalen
Co-moderator: Marian Thacher
1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. (session 12)
LINCS online courses for teachers – fast and free!
Beach: general interest
Main moderator: Marian Thacher
Co-host: Sudie Whalen
About AIR
