Arlington, Virginia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and Maher & Maher, an AIR subsidiary, will present multiple sessions during the Coalition for Adult Primary Education (COABE) 2021. National Virtual Conference from March 22nd to 24th, 2021. Pre-conference workshops will begin on March 18th.

COABE is a national organization that represents adult educators in the United States and supports professional development, research, and other opportunities to advance the importance and improvement of adult education and literacy programs.

AIR and Maher experts will present a series of sessions on a variety of topics including the Literacy Information and Communication System (LINCS), resources for adult education, distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic and much more. AIR will also be present in the online exhibitor area and is a sponsor at gold level.

AIR has in-depth expertise and knowledge in adult education, conducts rigorous research, and provides technical support to stakeholders across the country. To learn more, visit the AIRAC Center for Research and Technical Assistance in Adult Education (AERTAC). Maher & Maher provides advice and technical support for a wide range of talent development, including adult education.

The COABE virtual conference sessions with AIR and Maher experts and their work are listed below. Please visit the COABE virtual conference website for more information.

Monday March 22, 2021

8:00 am – 9:15 am ET (Session 1)

A look at the LINCS Community of Practice

Beach: general interest

Main presenter: Beth Brinly

Co-host: Michelle Perry

The LINCS training catalog: A wealth of possibilities

Beach: general interest

Main presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp

Co-moderator: Marcelo is moving

11:45 am – 1:00 pm ET (Session 2)

LINCS 101: Community, Courses and Resources for Adult Education

Beach: general interest

Main presenter: Cherise Moore

Put The Skills Teaching That Is Important To You On Video Series For You!

Beach: professional development

Main presenter: Katie Neginskiy

2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET (Session 3)

Teaching the Skills That Are Important: A View from the Classroom

Strand: Research, Policy and Practice

Main presenter: Amy Dalsimer

3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET (Session 4)

LINCS Learner Center Revamp!

Beach: general interest

Main presenter: Marcelo’s move

Co-hosts: Michelle Perry and Gina Wells

TUESDAY MARCH 23, 2021

8:00 am – 9:15 am ET (Session 5)

Using the TSTM Toolkit to Teach the Essential Skills

Beach: professional development

Main presenter: Marcelo’s move

Designing IET Programs: The Individual Learning Objectives

Beach: college and career transition

Main presenter: Gina Wells

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (Session 6)

Career Tech Ed and Reentry Support – a win-win situation

Beach: corrections

Main moderator: Marian Thacher

Co-host: Mary Kay Dugan

2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET (Session 7)

Updates to the Evidence-Based Adult Education System (E-BAES): Transitioning to Distance Learning in the Pandemic

Strand: Research, Policy & Practice

Main presenter: Stephanie Cronen

Technical support from LINCS

Beach: general interest

Main presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp

Co-moderator: Marianne Fedele-McLeod

3.45 p.m. – 5.00 p.m. (Session 8)

The NASDAE LEAD Institute: A Professional Development Opportunity for Adult Education Leaders in Your State

Beach: guided tour for administrators

Main presenter: Amy Dalsimer

Implementation of integrated IET programs (Education and Training)

Beach: college and career transition

Co-host: Amanda Ahlstrand

WEDNESDAY MARCH 24, 2021

8:00 am – 9:15 am ET (Session 9)

A LINCS Training Catalog Experience: Models and Resources to Prepare Adult ELL for the Workforce

Beach: ESOL and English learners

Main presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp

9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. (Session 10)

LINCS and federal initiatives by OCTAE

Beach: general interest

Main presenter: Marcelo’s move

LINCS ESL Pro: rigor, digital competence and career paths

Beach: ESOL and English learners

Main presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp

How can the US PIAAC results be used for literacy and arithmetic?

Strand: Research, Policy & Practice

Primary Presenter: Katie Heart

11.15 a.m. – 12.30 p.m. (Session 11)

LINCS: restart your digital strategy

Beach: digital competence & technology

Main presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp

LINCS: Field-Oriented Professional Development

Beach: general interest

Main presenter: Marcelo’s move

Co-hosts: Beth Brinly and Cherise Moore

Equity in Adult Education: The Importance of Cultural Competence and Inclusion

Strand: Research, Policy & Practice

Main presenter: Sudie Whalen

Co-moderator: Marian Thacher

1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. (session 12)

LINCS online courses for teachers – fast and free!

Beach: general interest

Main moderator: Marian Thacher

Co-host: Sudie Whalen

About AIR

Founded in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and provides technical assistance in education, health, and workforce domestically and internationally. AIR’s work is based on a mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, fairer world. AIR is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia with offices in the US and abroad. More information is available at www.air.org.