Amy Coney Barrett Claims She Doesn’t Recall Ever Listening to Trump Promise To Kill Obamacare

When Amy Coney Barrett was being questioned by California Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday, she mentioned she didn’t recall ever listening to Donald Trump promise to kill the Reasonably priced Care Act earlier than she was nominated to the Supreme Court docket.

“Previous to your nomination, have been you conscious of President Trump’s statements committing to appoint judges who will strike down the Reasonably priced Care Act?” Sen. Harris requested in what gave the impression to be a reasonably straightforward query.

“As I’m siting right here, I don’t recall seeing these statements,” Barrett responded. “I assume I can’t actually definitively offer you a sure or no reply.”

Video:

HARRIS: Previous to your nomination, have been you conscious of Trump’s statements pledging to strike down the ACA? CONEY BARRETT: I don’t recall listening to or seeing such statements pic.twitter.com/lKVrTste3o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2020

Barrett’s response comes after a day of testimony wherein she – amongst different issues – refused to say whether or not Trump ought to decide to a peaceable transition of energy.

Both Barrett is totally uninformed, or she’s not being sincere

Anybody even remotely tuned in to present occasions understands that one among Donald Trump’s key marketing campaign guarantees was to kill the Reasonably priced Care Act.

On the difficulty of judicial nominees, Trump has repeatedly made it clear that he would select judges dedicated to dismantling Obamacare. Amy Coney Barrett is a kind of judges.

Both she is totally uninformed, or she merely isn’t telling the reality. Both means, it calls into query whether or not she must be given a lifetime place on america Supreme Court docket.

