Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed To Supreme Court docket With out A Single Democratic Vote

Barrett was confirmed by a slim 52-48 vote, alongside principally celebration strains, with one Republican — Susan Collins of Maine — becoming a member of the chamber’s 47 Democrats in voting in opposition to the nomination. Barrett will probably be sworn in at an outside White Home ceremony on Monday night (October 26).

On Monday night (October 26), the U.S. Senate confirmed Decide Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court docket, the Associated Press reports .

Barrett’s affirmation provides conservatives a 6-3 majority on the bench. Her nomination created controversy because it violated Republican senators’ personal precedent from 2016, after they refused affirmation hearings for President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court docket nominee Merrick Garland following the dying of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Majority Chief Mitch McConnell cited that Garland’s nomination got here throughout an election yr, and subsequently voters ought to resolve on the subsequent president to make the subsequent judicial nomination. Scalia’s dying and Garland’s nomination got here almost 300 days earlier than the subsequent election, whereas Barrett was nominated simply 40 days earlier than this yr’s November 3 election when voting was already underway. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump after the dying of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September.

Barrett, 48, turns into the fifth girl to serve on the Supreme Court docket. As soon as sworn in, she’ll probably have the ability to hear circumstances as early as subsequent week, together with a problem to the Inexpensive Care Act that Democrats fear will upend well being take care of thousands and thousands of individuals.

Trump formally introduced Barrett’s nomination on Saturday (September 26) in a White Home Rose Backyard occasion that got here to be generally known as a COVID-19 super-spreader occasion.

