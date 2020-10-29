An progressive manner for Bay Space volunteers to get out the vote in swing states

We’re one week away from an important election of our lifetime. However as a Bay Space resident, it could possibly really feel irritating to know it’ll actually be determined in a handful of states which can be a whole bunch (or 1000’s) of miles away from us.

And with COVID-19, loads of us miss the camaraderie of being round like-minded folks. Whereas there are numerous methods to volunteer from house, we do not have marketing campaign places of work this 12 months.

That is why Manny’s—a politically themed restaurant at sixteenth & Valencia in San Francisco’s Mission District—has arrange get-out-the-vote Victory Booths on their sidewalk as a secure, coronavirus-compliant option to do in-person volunteering to succeed in voters in swing states.

Click here to volunteer for a shift at Manny’s Victory Booths. When you show up, you will be given the choice to phonebank or textbank to Democratic voters in swing states. If you are phonebanking, please bring your personal laptop to make calls.

Please chip in $3 today to help Daily Kos and our get-out-the-vote operation. We are so close to recruiting 100,000 get-out-the-vote volunteers for the 2020 cycle.

Manny’s has constructed a sequence of plexiglass booths on the sidewalk alongside Valencia Avenue the place people could make cellphone calls and ship textual content messages whereas being round different volunteers. And since it is a restaurant, the workers who enable you to arrange your shift may even take your order.

I’ve been volunteering from the Victory Cubicles at Manny’s as a result of as an extrovert I personally discover the expertise of phonebanking from house on my own to be a bit isolating. It has been very nice to do that work at Manny’s, and I encourage you to hitch me.

The phonebanking and textbanking you’ll be doing is from a number of the similar get-out-the-vote packages we at Each day Kos have already been recruiting you to do through e-mail. The distinction is you’ll be doing it round different folks. Personally, I discover that it’s good motivation.

Click to sign up for a shift at Manny’s, and come join us at the Victory Booths.

See you at Manny’s!