Andy Cohen Reunites With Canine Wacha 5 Months After Putting Him in New House – E! On-line

Man’s greatest buddy is again once more.

In an Instagram Story over the weekend, Andy Cohen revealed that he has been reconnected along with his canine Wacha after rehoming him back in May.

“Reunited with my buddy at this time,” the Watch What Occurs Stay host stated. “He is comfortable to be strolling round his outdated haunts.”

He continued, “He is comfortable, he is wholesome, he is pissing on the whole lot within the neighborhood. God is sweet, Wacha’s good, life is sweet.”

As followers might recall, the Bravo host shared that he needed to rehome Wacha after he had multiples episodes of hostility. The dad of 20-month-old Benjamin Allen Cohen took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking information in Might.

“As you might know, Wacha is my first child, my lovely rescue pet. He’s my delight and pleasure,” he wrote in his caption. “When he got here into my life, my world modified. Over the practically seven years that I have been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we’ve labored to deal with some occasional random indicators of aggression. No effort was spared within the try to assist Wacha really feel adjusted.”