CONCORDIA – Cloud County Community College is offering adult education and GED courses in Concordia, Junction City, and Clay Center in March.

The adult education program at CCCC provides a learning environment for adults to acquire skills necessary for success at home and at work. The classes are open to people aged 16 and over who are not enrolled in the school. In the afternoons and evenings, Concordia offers basic skills and preparation courses for diplomas. mornings, afternoons, and evenings in Junction City; and afternoons at the Clay Center to accommodate working adult schedules. The classes are small and offer both instruction and computer lessons.

Participants can also improve their basic reading, math, and everyday English skills, as well as learn employability skills, while gaining WorkReady credentials. Computer literacy is also part of the courses, where students can acquire basic Microsoft Word and Internet skills and acquire technology certificates.

Instructions for preparing for the GED test are also available at all three locations. The centers are located on CCCC’s Concordia campus, Geary County campus in Junction City, and Dreams Unlimited in the Clay Center.

All students must attend the orientation before registering for class, and students must make an appointment. In Junction City and Concordia, courses begin on March 22nd, and orientation appointments must be made before March 19th. At Clay Center, classes begin on March 29th, and students must schedule an orientation appointment by March 26th.

Cloud County’s students, faculties, and staff must wear a mask or face covering, especially if they are unable to maintain three feet of social distance.

All classes are limited in size. For more information or to register for orientation in Concordia or Junction City, contact Debbie Kearn, ABE / GED Director, Cloud County Community College at (785) 243-1435, ext 335 or (800) 729-5101 , Ext 335. For information in the Clay Center area, contact Kathy Dawson, Dreams Unlimited Coordinator at (785) 632-2588.