‘Nameless’ Writer of Anti-Trump Article Is ‘Google Staffer’

As if we wanted any extra proof of Google’s leftist leanings, it has now been revealed {that a} Google staffer is the nameless writer of an anti-Trump New York Times opinion piece and e book, A Warning.

Miles Taylor, a former Division of Homeland Safety official beneath the Trump administration got here ahead on October 28 because the writer of The Instances piece. Within the piece, Taylor outlines his critiques of each President Donald Trump and his administration. Taylor joined Google shortly after leaving the Trump administration.

“Google confirmed Taylor has labored for the corporate since September 2018 however has been on unpaid go away since August. Taylor took his go away this summer time as he introduced his assist for Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential bid,” in accordance with CNet.

“A lot has been made from the truth that these writings have been revealed anonymously,” mentioned Taylor in a blog post. “The choice wasn’t straightforward, I wrestled with it, and I perceive why some individuals think about it questionable to levy such critical prices in opposition to a sitting President beneath the quilt of anonymity.”

Taylor has reportedly been on go away from Google since August of this yr, as he announced his assist for Democratic Occasion nominee Joe Biden’s marketing campaign, in accordance with CNet.

Now neither the fitting nor the left seem like a fan of Taylor. In 2019, greater than a yr after Google employed Taylor, Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Karen Bass (D-CA), Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Judy Chu (D-CA), Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, sent a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The letter acknowledged that they have been involved about the truth that Taylor had “undoubtedly demonstrated his assist for the Trump administration’s immigration insurance policies.”

Google staff donated over $350,000 to Democratic presidential candidates in 2019. That very same yr, Google fired one in all its engineers for his conservative views.

