Ant Group’s Shanghai retail ebook for $34.4 billion itemizing 872 instances oversubscribed

By Julie Zhu

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The home retail ebook of Ant Group Co Ltd ‘s $34.4 billion twin itemizing was 872 instances oversubscribed as particular person traders in China scrambled for a slice of the world’s largest preliminary public providing (IPO), an organization submitting confirmed.

Ant (HK:) (SS:) is poised to boost about $17.2 billion on Shanghai’s STAR Market and roughly the identical in Hong Kong, shattering the report set by Saudi Arabian Oil Co ( Saudi Aramco ) (SE:) with its $29.4 billion itemizing final December.

Buyers are speeding to purchase into the fast-growing Chinese language fintech agency, which operates the nation’s greatest funds platform and different monetary companies, regardless of dangers of higher scrutiny at house and overseas.

Hangzhou-based Ant, backed by e-commerce behemoth Alibaba (N:), has determined to train a so-called greenshoe possibility for a 15% overallotment of shares, now promoting 1.92 billion shares on the Nasdaq-style STAR Market, in accordance with Ant’s submitting with the Shanghai alternate on Thursday.

After the greenshoe, the oversubscription equates to retail funding curiosity of about 19 trillion yuan ($2.83 trillion).

The corporate on Monday set the worth of the Shanghai leg at 68.8 yuan ($10.27) per share. Earlier than the greenshoe, it was providing 4% of the preliminary 1.67 billion shares to primarily retail traders throughout the nation, having earmarked 80% of the home providing to 29 strategic traders who can be locked up for no less than one 12 months.

The remaining 16% of the Shanghai leg had been allotted to non-strategic institutional traders who subscribed for about 76 billion shares, roughly 284 instances the preliminary tranche, in accordance with Ant’s submitting on Monday.

The enthusiastic retail investor sentiment in direction of Ant’s record-setting float has triggered a clawback mechanism the place heavy oversubscription from small traders may end up in them receiving a higher share, Ant mentioned within the newest submitting.

After the greenshoe and clawback, the ultimate allocation of the deal is about 70% to strategic traders and the rest cut up 12-18% between institutional and retail traders, as an alternative of 16%–4% as initially deliberate, as per the most recent submitting.

Ant opened books for the Shanghai float for sooner or later on Thursday.

Investor demand can be sturdy for the Hong Kong leg, with Ant closing institutional order books sooner or later sooner than deliberate.

The ebook was oversubscribed only one hour after launch on Monday, with the float stoking heavy demand for native foreign money and sending Hong Kong cash market charges to five-month highs.

Robust demand can be anticipated for the 41.76 million shares, being provided to retail traders in Hong Kong, representing 2.5% of shares being provided domestically.

The prospectus exhibits the entire quantity can be elevated to 167.1 million shares, or 10% of the Hong Kong providing, if the preliminary retail allocation is greater than 20 instances oversubscribed.