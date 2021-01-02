AP Warns of ‘Arduous-Line, ‘Arduous-Proper’ Georgia Republicans and Their Socialist ‘Caricatures’

The Related Press rang within the new yr on Saturday with the Democratic spin on the Georgia Senate runoffs. The Republicans are partaking in a dangerous technique of “hardline” pitches like calling their opponents radical and socialist. The headline?

Loeffler, Perdue run hard-line pitch in swing state Georgia

Reporter Invoice Barrow started by noting the Republicans are nonetheless embracing Trump, after which:

The Georgia Republican is operating tv adverts forward of Tuesday’s Senate runoff elections that lambastes her opponent, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, as “harmful” and “radical.” Loeffler’s colleague, Sen. David Perdue, in the meantime, is warning Georgians that Democrats will enact a “socialist agenda” if his challenger, Jon Ossoff, wins on Tuesday. Within the closing days of campaigns that can resolve management of the U.S. Senate, the Republican incumbents are interesting to essentially the most conservative a part of the citizens. Their regular embrace of the hard-right, Trump wing of the GOP — even repeatedly refusing to acknowledge Trump’s defeat — and their caricatures of the Democratic challengers might look like a dangerous strategy in a state that narrowly voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president in November after years of regular Democratic beneficial properties.

Utilizing phrases like “radical” and “socialist” is a “caricature,” liberal reporters usually say. However even worse, Barrow discovered a Republican to argue the query proposition that speaking about “socialism” just isn’t “speaking about concepts.”

“The president resonates with lots of people, and so do the buzzwords, so that you hear ‘Trump’ and ‘socialism’ lots,” stated Michael McNeely, a former vice chair of the Georgia Republican Occasion. “I want we lived in a society the place folks talked about concepts, however that’s simply not the place we’re.”

Then Barrow turned to how delighted the Democrats are that they are being accused of being socialists (yeah, proper):

Democrats are high-quality with the GOP senators’ resolution to run as Trump Republicans and use exaggerated assaults. Opposition to the president has been a unifying pressure amongst their core supporters, and Democrats imagine Republicans’ general tenor falls flat with voters within the center. “We discuss one thing like increasing Medicaid. We discuss increasing Pell Grants” for low-income faculty college students, Ossoff stated at a current cease in Marietta, north of Atlanta. “David Perdue denounces these issues as socialism?”

Talking of exaggerated assaults, Barrow’s story ignored Ossoff claiming Kelly Loeffler was campaigning with a Klansman, which even CNN fact-checked as False. One way or the other the badly disguised Democrats operating the “AP Truth Test” has but to find that.

PS: Over on his Twitter account, Invoice Barrow was touting massive crowds for radical Rev. Warnock: