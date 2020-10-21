Apollo, CEO Leon Black search exterior assessment on his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Leon Black, Chairman, CEO and Director, Apollo International Administration, LLC, speaks on the Milken Institute’s twenty first International Convention in Beverly Hills, California, Could 1, 2018.

Apollo Global Management and its chief government, Leon Black, have agreed to nominate an exterior counsel to assessment his ties with late financier and convicted intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein, the buyout agency mentioned on Wednesday.

At a board assembly on Tuesday, Black requested that the board’s conflicts committee, which is comprised of impartial board members, retain exterior counsel to conduct a “thorough assessment” of the knowledge that he had introduced ahead about his relationship with Epstein, Apollo mentioned in a regulatory submitting.

The board committee has appointed legislation agency Dechert to conduct the assessment.

“In gentle of continued consideration, it’s in the very best pursuits of Apollo, our staff, our shareholders and our LPs for there to be an impartial assessment,” Black mentioned the submitting.

“Continuing on this method is one of the simplest ways to guarantee all of our stakeholders that they’ve all the related details, and I look ahead to cooperating totally.”

Black advised Apollo’s buyers on Monday that he regretted having had hyperlinks to Epstein, however denied any wrongdoing or inappropriate conduct associated to his enterprise and social relationship with Epstein.