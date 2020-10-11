Appeals court docket retains alive for now Texas’ restrict on drop bins for absentee ballots

© Reuters. Gov. Greg Abbott limits Texas counties to 1 mail poll drop-off website in Houston



By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. federal appeals court docket on Saturday issued a brief keep that enables the Republican governor of Texas to proceed limiting counties to a single drop-off website for absentee ballots within the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Texas is a longtime Republican stronghold however this 12 months President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are combating what may very well be a good race to win the state’s electoral votes.

On Friday, a federal court docket had struck down Governor Greg Abbott’s restrict on drop-off websites, which Democrats had denounced as voter suppression.

However on Saturday a panel for the U.S. Courtroom of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit stated it granted a brief keep whereas the case was appealed.

Abbott’s order signifies that for voters who need to return absentee ballots in particular person quite than by mail, some should journey larger distances to forged their votes. The governor has stated the restrict is required to stop voter fraud.

The combat between Republicans and Democrats over absentee ballots has turn out to be a defining challenge of the 2020 election.

Absentee voting is anticipated to surge because of the coronavirus pandemic. On the similar time, Texas is among the few U.S. states that limits who can request absentee ballots: Solely voters who’re over the age of 65, have a incapacity, are confined to a jail or will probably be out of city on Election Day can vote by mail.

Trump’s marketing campaign and his Republican allies have sought to restrict drop bins in lots of states, arguing with out proof that they might allow voting fraud.

Democrats have promoted drop bins as an inexpensive and dependable choice for voters who don’t need to threat voting in particular person through the COVID-19 pandemic and say it helps cut back the potential for U.S. Postal Service supply issues.